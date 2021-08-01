BRIEF-Pfizer And Moderna Ramp Up EU COVID Vaccine Prices- FT
* PFIZER AND MODERNA RAMP UP EU COVID VACCINE PRICES- FT
* THE NEW PRICE FOR A PFIZER SHOT WAS €19.50 AGAINST €15.50 PREVIOUSLY, ACCORDING TO PORTIONS OF THE CONTRACTS- FT * THE PRICE OF A MODERNA JAB WAS $25.50 A DOSE, CONTRACTS SHOW, UP FROM ABOUT €19 ($22.60) - FT
