One held with 1 kg drugs in Himachal's Kullu

A man has been arrested with 1 kilogram of drugs in Jari village in Kullu by a team of Special Investigation Branch, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:07 IST
Photo of the accused in Kullu. . Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested with 1 kilogram of drugs in Jari village in Kullu by a team of Special Investigation Branch, the police said on Sunday.

"On July 31, the team was in the Zari area at night for patrolling. On receiving prior information about the presence of drugs in a grocery shop, which is owned by Prakash (68), the officials raided the shop. During the investigation, a bag with drugs weighing 1 kg was recovered from his shop counter," the police said.

The accused has been arrested and is on remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

