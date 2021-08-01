Olympics-Athletics-Rojas of Venezuela jumps 15.67m to break women's triple jump world record

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela jumped 15.67 meters on Sunday to break the world record in the women's triple jump, with her last attempt of the event, having already secured the gold medal.

The previous record of 15.50m was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden.

