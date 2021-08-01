Denial of security clearance for passports to 'anti-national' elements a welcome step: BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to deny security clearance for passports and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

Raina said it is a great step and would serve as a severe blow to those elements conspiring against the country and fleeing abroad to escape accountability.

Advertisement

In an order issued on Saturday, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, has directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.

“The same must be corroborated from the local police station records,” the order read.

The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification.

“Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance,” the SSP, CID-SB, Kashmir said.

Reacting to the order, the BJP leader said there are some ''anti-national powers'' in Jammu and Kashmir who are supporters of terrorism and Pakistan.

“They use passports to flee the country and also get absorbed in government jobs besides getting contracts of (developmental) projects. As per the new order, they will not get the security clearance which is a good step and will serve as a severe blow to such elements,” Raina said.

He said the J&K home department, police and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are worthy of praise for coming out with such a “major decision” in the interest of the country amid a spurt in anti-terrorist operations that has led to the killing of a number of dreaded terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)