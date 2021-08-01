Olympics-Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men's 100 meters gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Fred Kerley of the United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze.
