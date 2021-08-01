Left Menu

Maha: Teenage girl dies after jumping off building

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly jumping off a multi-storey residential building on Sinhagad Road area in Pune on Sunday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Updated: 01-08-2021 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly jumping off a multi-storey residential building on Sinhagad Road area in Pune on Sunday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased, identified as Shreeya Purandare, was a budding horse riding player, police said. ''The girl lived on the first floor of the building located in Nanded City Township. Our preliminary probe indicates that it is a case of suicide. She might have jumped either from the third floor or the fourth floor of the building's staircase corridor,'' inspector Sadashiv Shelar, in-charge of Haveli police station, said.

The cause behind her drastic step is yet to be known as no note was recovered from the site, he said.

After the incident, the girl was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

According to police, Shreeya's father runs a horse riding training academy and she had got her riding lessons there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

