Olympics-Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

The win made Rojas Venezuela's first woman Olympic champion. Patricia Mamona of Portugal won silver with 15.01m, a national record. The bronze went to Spain's Ana Peleteiro, who also broke the national record with 14.87.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela jumped 15.67 metres on Sunday to smash the world record in the women's triple jump with her last attempt, having already secured the gold medal.

The previous record of 15.50m was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden. The win made Rojas Venezuela's first woman Olympic champion.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal won silver with 15.01m, a national record. The bronze went to Spain's Ana Peleteiro, who also broke the national record with 14.87.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

