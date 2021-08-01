Left Menu

Navy officer drowns in waterfalls in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:34 IST
A Navy official from Maharashtra, who was part of an eight-member team visiting Kerala, accidentally drowned in the Marmala waterfalls in Kottayam district of the state, a Defence spokesperson said.

The 28-year old officer from the Southern Naval Command, Lt Abhishek Kumar, was swept away by a sudden surge of water from the falls, the spokesperson said.

The body of the officer, a native of Lucknow, was found after an intensive search by the police, Fire department and people of the area.

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

