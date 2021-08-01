Navy officer drowns in waterfalls in Kerala

A Navy official from Maharashtra, who was part of an eight-member team visiting Kerala, accidentally drowned in the Marmala waterfalls in Kottayam district of the state, a Defence spokesperson said.

The 28-year old officer from the Southern Naval Command, Lt Abhishek Kumar, was swept away by a sudden surge of water from the falls, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The body of the officer, a native of Lucknow, was found after an intensive search by the police, Fire department and people of the area.

However, he could not be revived, the spokesperson said.PTI CORR HMP SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)