K'taka CM Bommai congratulates shuttler Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Olympics

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:55 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday congratulated India's star shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, defeating China's H Bing Jiao.

''Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze.

P V Sindhu won the Bronze medal after defeating Bingjiao from China and became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympics medals for India. Very Proud of you,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Sindhu secured a second successive Olympic medal, beating the Chinese shuttler 21-13, 21-15 in the third place play-off.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

