Olympics-Badminton-Chen Yu Fei bags women's singles gold for China
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China's world's number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women's singles gold, beating Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying 21-18 19-21 21-18 in Sunday's final.
Rio silver medalist India's PV Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao to bronze, winning 21-13 21-15.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tai Tzu-ying
- PV Sindhu
- Taiwan
- Chen Yu Fei
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID-19 - state media
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases on July 16 vs 36 a day earlier
China Zhifei's COVID shot largely retains effect against Delta variant-lab study
China official in Hong Kong says U.S. sanctions, business advisory have "despicable intention"
China administered 1.437 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 16