No security clearance for stone-pelters for passport, other govt services, says CID Kashmir

No person who is involved in law and order, stone-pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir will be denied the security clearance during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, said Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch-Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:42 IST
No security clearance for stone-pelters for passport, other govt services, says CID Kashmir
"All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to Government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law & order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records," according to a circular issued by the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch-Kashmir.

"Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred. Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," it said. (ANI)

