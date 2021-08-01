Hotline established between Indian Army, China's PLA in Sikkim-Tibet
To further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders, a hotline has been established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on Sunday.
To further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders, a hotline has been established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on Sunday. In a statement, the Indian Army said the event coincided with PLA Day today.
"The Armed forces of the two countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level. These hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquillity at the borders," the Army said. As per the Army, the inauguration of the hotline was attended by ground commanders of the respective Armies and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the Hotline.
This is the sixth Hotline to have been established between the countries including two each in Eastern Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
