India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics
- Country:
- Japan
Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day nine of competitions here: Golf: ==== *Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished tied 42nd and 56th at the end of men's individual stroke play event.
Equestrian: ======== *Fouaad Mirza at 22nd after cross-country round in individual eventing.
Boxing: ======= *Satish Kumar lost to Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 0-5 in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.
Badminton: ======== *P V Sindhu beat He Bing Jiao (China) 21-13 21-15 in women's singles bronze medal match.
Hockey: ====== *India beat Great Britain 3-1 in men's quarterfinal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Uzbekistan
- Lahiri
- Sindhu
- Bakhodir Jalolov
- Fouaad Mirza
- Udayan
- Bing Jiao
- Olympics
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bing Jiao to secure second successive Olympic medal
Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza on 22nd after cross country round
Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bing Jiao to secure second successive Olympic medal
Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bing Jiao to secure second successive Olympic medal
Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bing Jiao to secure second successive Olympic medal