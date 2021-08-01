India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day nine of competitions here: Golf: ==== *Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished tied 42nd and 56th at the end of men's individual stroke play event.

Equestrian: ======== *Fouaad Mirza at 22nd after cross-country round in individual eventing.

Boxing: ======= *Satish Kumar lost to Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 0-5 in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.

Badminton: ======== *P V Sindhu beat He Bing Jiao (China) 21-13 21-15 in women's singles bronze medal match.

Hockey: ====== *India beat Great Britain 3-1 in men's quarterfinal.

