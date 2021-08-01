Left Menu

Three arrested for rape of minor in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:24 IST
Three arrested for rape of minor in UP's Kaushambi
Three people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Pipri police station area here, officials said.

The victim, aged 15-16, had gone to the fields in her village on Saturday evening when the accused jumped her, they said.

One of them raped her, while the other two kept watch and assisted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

