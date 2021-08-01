Three dead in ambush on Shi'ite mourners south of Beirut - Hezbollah source

Three people were killed on Sunday in an ambush on Shi'ite mourners in a town south of Beirut, a day after a revenge killing of a member of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, a senior source in the group said.

The three were shot in the town of Khaldeh, where sectarian tensions have long flared between its mixed Shi'ite and Sunni residents.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)