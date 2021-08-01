Three dead in ambush on Shi'ite mourners south of Beirut - Hezbollah source
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:24 IST
Three people were killed on Sunday in an ambush on Shi'ite mourners in a town south of Beirut, a day after a revenge killing of a member of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, a senior source in the group said.
The three were shot in the town of Khaldeh, where sectarian tensions have long flared between its mixed Shi'ite and Sunni residents.
