Heroin worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Bengal, one held

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from West Bengal's Nadia district after heroin worth Rs 4 lakh was seized for his possession, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended him from Chhoto Naldaha Kalitala area here and recovered 257 grams of heroin, a senior officer said. A motorcycle was also seized from the person, he said. The accused is a resident of the Khalpar area under the Palashipara Police Station limits.

The man was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added.

