Left Menu

Mumbai man assaulted, made to eat garbage: 1 held, 1 on the run

One person has been arrested and a hunt was on for another in a case where a man was assaulted with iron rods and made to eat garbage from a bin in Jogeshwari in Mumbai, a video of which had left netizens fuming on social media.The incident had taken place last month and a Crime Branch Unit X team nabbed one of the accused, Abdul Khalid Malik Shaikh 47, from near a railway station, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:37 IST
Mumbai man assaulted, made to eat garbage: 1 held, 1 on the run
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested and a hunt was on for another in a case where a man was assaulted with iron rods and made to eat garbage from a bin in Jogeshwari in Mumbai, a video of which had left netizens fuming on social media.

The incident had taken place last month and a Crime Branch Unit X team nabbed one of the accused, Abdul Khalid Malik Shaikh (47), from near a railway station, an official said. Shaikh is a history-sheeter who has been externed two times earlier and has now been charged with attempt to murder in this incident by Meghwadi police, the official added.

''His associate Fahid Zahid Ali Shaikh (20) is on the run and and efforts are on to nab him. The complainant and the accused stay in the same locality and the incident is a fallout of an old dispute,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021