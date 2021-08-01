Minneapolis Fed president says Delta variant could slow labor market recovery
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that concerns about the spread of the contagious Delta COVID-19 variant "could slow" some the U.S. labor market recovery, noting the virus is "creating a bunch of caution.
