Minneapolis Fed president says Delta variant could slow labor market recovery

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:51 IST
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that concerns about the spread of the contagious Delta COVID-19 variant "could slow" some the U.S. labor market recovery, noting the virus is "creating a bunch of caution.

