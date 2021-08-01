Left Menu

Schools, colleges in J-K to remain closed till further orders

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:51 IST
Schools, colleges in J-K to remain closed till further orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government. The decision was taken after a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders. They are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes," the Jammu and Kashmir government said in an order. According to the order, it was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, some improvement has been made by many districts in respect of the above parameters. "However, there is a need to continue with the existing COVID containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily COVID cases," it said.

Night Curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

