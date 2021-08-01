Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 Medal tally

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 24 14 13 51 2 USA 20 23 16 59 3 Japan 17 5 9 31 4 Australia 14 3 14 31 5 ROC 12 19 13 44 6 Great Britain 10 10 12 32 7 France 5 10 6 21 8 Korea 5 4 8 17 9 Italy 4 8 15 27 10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17 59 India 0 1 1 2.

