Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 Medal tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:57 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 Medal tally
  • Country:
  • Japan

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 24 14 13 51 2 USA 20 23 16 59 3 Japan 17 5 9 31 4 Australia 14 3 14 31 5 ROC 12 19 13 44 6 Great Britain 10 10 12 32 7 France 5 10 6 21 8 Korea 5 4 8 17 9 Italy 4 8 15 27 10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17 59 India 0 1 1 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021