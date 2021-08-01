Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 Medal tally
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:57 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 24 14 13 51 2 USA 20 23 16 59 3 Japan 17 5 9 31 4 Australia 14 3 14 31 5 ROC 12 19 13 44 6 Great Britain 10 10 12 32 7 France 5 10 6 21 8 Korea 5 4 8 17 9 Italy 4 8 15 27 10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17 59 India 0 1 1 2.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Great Britain
- Tokyo Olympics
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- France
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Soccer-Defender Kim ruled out for Korea as Beijing block release
Olympics-Missing Ugandan weightlifter wanted to stay in Japan - media reports
SKorea sees 11th straight day over 1,000 cases
Japan's Olympic security balancing act: Few are satisfied
Olympics-IOC aware of Japan scepticism over Games, hopes home success will shift mood