UK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:06 IST
Britain on Sunday said it believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and said it was working with partners on a "concerted response". "The UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, which killed a British and a Romanian National," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran." He said British assessments had concluded it was "highly likely" that Iran attacked the tanker using one or more drones.

"The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack," he said.

