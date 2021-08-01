Top Israeli, UK generals speak after attack on ship off Oman
- Country:
- Israel
The chief of Israel's armed forces spoke with his British counterpart on Sunday, the Israeli military said, after London accused Iran of carrying out an attack on an Israeli-managed ship off Oman last week that killed a Briton and a Romanian.
Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi and Britain's Staff General Nick Carter "discussed recent events in the region and common challenges faced by both countries," said an Israeli military statement, which did not elaborate nor specifically cite the MV Mercer Street incident. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli manufactures 25 heavy machine guns for Indian security forces with Israeli technology
Golf-Oosthuizen leads British Open as third round gets underway
Motor racing-Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole with F1 sprint win
Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final British GP practice
Golf-British Open leader Oosthuizen starts third round