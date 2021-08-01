Left Menu

Delhi Court seeks report on Unnao rape victim's harassment allegations against personal security officers

A Delhi court has sought a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an application moved by the Unnao rape survivor alleging harassment by the personal security officers deployed for her protection on Supreme Court's direction.

Delhi Court seeks report on Unnao rape victim's harassment allegations against personal security officers
A Delhi court has sought a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an application moved by the Unnao rape survivor alleging harassment by the personal security officers deployed for her protection on Supreme Court's direction. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma has directed the CBI to take assistance from local police and place a report in this regard.

The court's direction came on the application filed by the woman alleging that she and her family are being harassed by the personal security officers deputed to protect her as they were not allowing her to enjoy her liberties. The court also noted that a sealed envelope was also filed by the police leveling certain allegations against the complainant and her family members, which the court has taken into consideration.

The woman was abducted and raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The trial was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on Supreme Court's directions and was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for the offense of raping the minor. He has challenged his conviction and punishment in the High Court. (ANI)

