Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: TOP STORIES OLY64 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Guts & Glory: Sindhu fetches 2nd Olympic medal; men's hockey team in semis for 1st time in 49 years Tokyo: The trailblazing P V Sindhu smashed her way into history books with a second successive Olympic medal on Sunday, while the men's hockey team raised hopes of resurrecting a glorious past by entering the semifinals for the first time in 49 years as India surpassed its performance at the 2016 Rio Games on an epoch-making day here.

DEL56 UP-3RDLD SHAH Shah says UP on top in law and order situation, lauds CM Adityanath Lucknow/Mirzapur: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking the state to the “top spot” in terms of law and order.

DEL28 MEA-JAISHANKAR-INDIA-UN India will always be a voice of moderation: EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as the country takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,55,824, while the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL58 DEF-SINOINDIA-HOTLINE Indian and Chinese armies set up hotline for Sikkim sector New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A hotline has been set up between the Indian and Chinese armies in the North Sikkim sector to further boost confidence along the Line of Actual Control in the region, officials said on Sunday.

DEL39 AS-MZ-BORDER-PROBE Centre trying peaceful solution to Assam-Mizoram dispute; no plans for CBI probe in border clashes New Delhi: The Centre has no plans to order an inquiry by a neutral agency like the CBI into the recent fatal clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border but is trying to defuse the situation as early as possible in a peaceful manner. DEL42 JK-TERROR-YOUTHS Many Kashmiri youths visiting Pakistan on valid papers infiltrating back as terrorists: Officials Srinagar: The recent killing of terrorist Shakir Altaf Bhat and subsequent finding that he had left the country on a valid passport for studies in Pakistan in 2018 and returned as a terrorist set alarm bells ringing in the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Sunday. By Sumir Kaul DEL45 NAQVI-LD INTERVIEW Cong 'James Bond of spying' when in govt; Pegasus a 'fabricated issue': Naqvi New Delhi: Attacking the Congress which has been protesting in Parliament demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping allegations, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the party was ''James Bond of spying'' when in power and it now wants to waste Parliament's time over ''fake and fabricated'' issues. By Asim Kamal DEL37 VIRUS-VACCINE-MANDAVIYA-GANDHI Health Minister Mandaviya hits back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning vaccine availability New Delhi: The vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday as he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government's vaccine delivery programme.

DEL1 DL-YAMUNA-WATER Delhi: Water level in Yamuna rises again; over 100 families moved to safer areas New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi increased again and was recorded at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters, as rains continued to lash Delhi and upper catchment areas of the river, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD5 SC-PARALYMPIAN Tokyo games: Paralympian shooter moves SC against HC order posting his plea for hearing on Aug 6 New Delhi: Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on August 6.

LGD1 DL-COURT-UNNAO Court upholds CBI's probe that ruled out foul play in Unnao rape survivor's accident New Delhi: A Delhi court has upheld the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's accident in 2019.

BUSINESS: DEL33 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION GST collections at over Rs 1.16 lakh cr in July; second highest this fiscal New Delhi: In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

FOREIGN: FGN10 PAK-GILGIT-BALTISTAN Pak authorities finalise law to award provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan: Report Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have finalised a law to award provisional provincial status to strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan, a media report said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDS TDS

