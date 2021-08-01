Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:27 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cops launch mega plantation drive in Naxal-hit Bastar 'to connect with nature, locals'
Police in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Bastar division, who have been fighting the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) for the past three decades, have embarked on a mega tree plantation drive aimed at strengthening the bond with nature as well as local population.

The nine-day long plantation drive named ‘Pothla Uraskana’, which means ‘plantation festival’ in Gondi dialect, was rolled out on Sunday, a senior police official said.

“During the drive that will conclude on the 'World Tribal Day' on August 9, around 11,000 trees and saplings will be planted at around 250 premises belonging to police in seven districts of the division,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

These premises include police stations, camps, housing colonies and police officers’ workplaces, he said.

Bastar division comprises seven districts - Bastar, Kanker, Kondgaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma.

''The drive has multi-pronged objective. It will serve as a medium for the police personnel to strengthen the bond with nature as well as the native population by involving locals in the campaign,'' the IGP said. PTI COR TKP NP NP

