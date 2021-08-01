Left Menu

Maha: Three killed in clash on celebrating social reformer's birth anniversary

Tukaram Sathe, popularily known as Annabhau Sathe, was a social reformer, folk poet, and writer. He was a Dalit known for his writing and political activism, credited as a founding father of Dalit literature.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:28 IST
Three men were killed during a clash between two groups over the celebration of social reformer Annabhau Sathe's birth anniversary in Sangli district in western Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Duthondi village under the limits of the Kundal police station, a senior officer said.

''Two groups clashed over celebrating the birth anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe. Following the clash between two groups, three men between the age group of 25 and 32 died and three others were injured,'' the Kundal police station officer said.

Police said sharp weapons were used during the fight.

''We have detained some people and investigation is on,'' the officer added. Tukaram Sathe, popularily known as Annabhau Sathe, was a social reformer, folk poet, and writer. He was a Dalit known for his writing and political activism, credited as a founding father of 'Dalit literature'.

