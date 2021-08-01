Officer drowns in waterfalls in Kerala, Indian Navy to order Board of Inquiry

The Indian Navy is going to order a Board of Inquiry into the death of one of its officers who accidentally drowned on Sunday in the Marmala waterfalls in Kottayam district in the state, a Defence spokesperson said.

The 28-year old officer from the Southern Naval Command, Lt Abhishek Kumar, was swept away by a sudden surge of water from the falls, the spokesperson said and added that after he was found downstream by the local rescue team, he was rushed to the nearest civil hospital but attempts to revive him were not successful.

He was found downstream after an intensive search by the police, Fire department and people of the area.

Kumar, a Lucknow native and survived by his parents, had reached here from Maharashtra to report for his first staff appointment aboard INS Shardul, an amphibious warfare vessel, the spokesperson said.

His parents have been informed about the unfortunate incident and a Board of Inquiry is being ordered by the Indian Navy, the spokesperson added.PTI CORR HMP SS PTI PTI

