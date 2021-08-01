Left Menu

Car plunges into canal in Rajasthan; 3 members of family dead, two missing

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:32 IST
Three members of a family drowned and two are missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into the Indira Gandhi canal in Hanumangarh district on Sunday, police said.

Harish (40), his wife Suman (36), daughter Meenakshi (14), son Manish (7) and sister-in-law Manju (36) were there in the vehicle, they said.

The bodies of Suman, Meenakshi and Manju were fished out of the canal near Ranjitpura village, the police said.

''Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver deliberately turned the vehicle towards the slope of the canal, following which the vehicle fell into it. The matter is being probed further,'' SHO of Hanumangarh town police station, Laxman Singh, said.

