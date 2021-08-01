Two MBA graduates held for chain-snatching

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): Two MBA graduates, both friends, were arrested in Warangal district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in snatching chains to meet their expenses, a senior police official said.

Three gold chains and two bikes were seized from them.

While one ran a paan shop, the other was a medical representative, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

The men, both aged 32 and alcohol addicts,used to spend theirincome lavishly and hatched a plan to earn quick money through chain snatching as they were unable to meet their expenses, police said.

Going around on bikes, they targetted women walking alone in rural areas and snatched their chains.

Police nabbed the duo on suspicion when they tried to escape after noticing vehicle checks were being conducted.

