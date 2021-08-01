Left Menu

Two Nepalese nationals arrested on charges of trafficking women to India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Two Nepalese nationals have been arrested on charges of trafficking women from Nepal to India, police said.

Laxmi Das, 20 and Khushbu Bishwokarma, 19, have been arrested from Birtamod on Friday on charges of trafficking local women to India.

A 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman have been rescued by the police. They were being taken to Chhaudadano, Bihar, on the pretext of providing lucrative jobs, the police said in a statement.

The police have initiated action against the duo taking them into custody and a search has been launched for three other culprits, it said.

