32-year-old man shot dead in Bareilly

A 32-year-old man was shot dead here on Sunday evening following a dispute while he was gambling, police said.

Dharmendra was shot in the head with a countrymade pistol in a field near the Satipur crossing, Circle Officer Saad Miya said.

He died on the spot, the officer said, adding that the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation launched.

