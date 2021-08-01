Left Menu

Suspected container disposed of by bomb squad in West Bengal's Siliguri

A suspected container was disposed of in West Bengal's Siliguri by the CID Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday evening.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:40 IST
Suspected container disposed of by bomb squad in West Bengal's Siliguri
CID Bomb Disposal Squad disposing container (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected container was disposed of in West Bengal's Siliguri by the CID Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday evening. The incident took place near the Tenzing Norgey bus terminal (North Bengal State Transport Corporation) and just besides of the Junction traffic guard office. The traffic guards spotted a bag lying beside their office and immediately reported it to the Pradhannagar police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP).

A heavy police force, along with the CID bomb squad Siliguri team reached the spot and suspended bus services for at least 2 hours, creating massive chaos in the area. The bomb squad team took the help of the water jet tool to successfully defuse the container.

As per sources, there was a pressure cooker and some keys in the bag. Police are investigating the matter.

Binod Chhetri, local resident of Pradhannagar said, "The police, along with the bomb squad, were engaged in the diffusion of the article and there was a very loud sound that followed. It could be a bomb, but only the police can tell what it exactly was." Ambar Deb, Sub officer, Siliguri fire station said, "We received a call from the CIB bomb squad after they found a suspected bag. We did our duty and the police are investigating the incident."

The police have not confirmed what exactly was in the container that caused the explosion on being diffused. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021