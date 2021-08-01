PM Modi to interact with PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries of Gujarat on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on Tuesday. As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.
"A public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme," said the PMO. PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.
Under PMGKAY, 5 kilogram per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
