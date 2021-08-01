Naval Officer drowns in Kerala's Marmala waterfalls
A Naval Officer from Southern Naval Command, Lieutenant Abhishek Kumar, who was missing from near the Marmala waterfalls in Kerala, has been found dead on Sunday.
A Naval Officer from Southern Naval Command, Lieutenant Abhishek Kumar, who was missing from near the Marmala waterfalls in Kerala, has been found dead on Sunday. Southern Naval Command, in a statement, said that the sudden surge of water swept the officer away.
"The officer was swept off by the sudden rush of water from the waterfall. Though the officer was found downstream by the local rescue team and was rushed to the nearest civil hospital, attempts to revive him were not successful. The officer was declared brought in dead," the statement read. Kumar was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and is survived by his old parents. The officer had recently reported to INS Shardul for his first staff appointment.
The Indian Navy is in touch with Police and District Administration and has ordered a Board of Inquiry. (ANI)
