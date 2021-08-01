Muslim youth, brother held for ‘kidnapping’ Dalit woman

A Muslim youth and his brother were on Sunday arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old Dalit woman in the Ubhaon area here, police said.

A video purportedly showing the commotion created by right-wing Karni Sena activists surfaced online on Thursday in which the Dalit woman can be heard saying she was marrying the Muslim man by her own will.

Advertisement

However, the woman’s father lodged a complaint with the police against the man for kidnapping his daughter, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had then said no ''love jihad'' angle, as alleged by the Karni Sena activists, has come to the fore so far.

On Sunday, Tada said the Dalit woman's statement was recorded in a local court on July 30 after which police added the SC/ST Act in the case.

He said the man, Dilshad, and his brother Irshad were arrested from near Bilthara Road railway station on Saturday.

The father of the Dalit woman on Sunday said that his daughter had got married to a youth of the same caste in Shahjahanpur almost seven years ago.

He said his daughter stayed at her in-laws’ place for two days only and returned to her native place.

Dilshad, a resident of a village under the Ubhaon police station, had gone for a court marriage on Wednesday with the Dalit woman, police had said on Thursday.

The woman was donning a veil (burqa). The Karni Sena activists present there stopped the two and started questioning them. They claimed the woman was a minor and called it a case of ''love jihad'', a term used by right-wing outfits to allege marriage for conversion.

The video also shows some people threatening Dilshad.

The Karni Sena workers forcibly took the couple to Kotwali police station in Ballia city and created a ruckus there too.

A case of kidnapping was registered against Dilshad at the Ubhaon police station on Wednesday night on the complaint of the woman's father, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)