TN CM Stalin congratulates PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated badminton star PV Sindhu for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.Congratulations and felicitations to PV Sindhu for her great performance in winning bronze in Badminton.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:58 IST
''Congratulations and felicitations to PV Sindhu for her great performance in winning bronze in Badminton. Wishing her to bag more medals in future for the nation,'' Stalin tweeted.

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off at Tokyo.

She had won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

