Prominent activists criticise triple talaq law

Prominent citizens and activists like Aruna Roy and Teesta Setalvad on Sunday criticised the law against triple talaq, claiming it is fundamentally anti-minority, anti-women and anti-constitutional. They also said that the law seeks to “disparage” the Muslim community.

Their remarks came on a day the government and several organisations observed 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' to mark the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The law is “fundamentally anti-minority, anti-women, anti-constitutional, and seeks only to disparage the Muslim community,'' a statement jointly issued by over 660 citizens, including Muslim and non-Muslim women, women rights activists, human rights activists, academicians and students, said Calling thelaw an ''abomination'', the statement said it was then, and still is, nothing but a charade. ''Because no such law was needed to protect Muslim women, or secure their rights since the Supreme Court had already struck the Triple Talaq down,'' it said.

''We collectively, as citizens of India - Muslim and non-Muslim women, men and trans persons across castes and regions - reject the cynical optics of a ‘Muslim Women's Rights Day’ by a government intent on reducing all Muslims to second-class citizens,'' the statement said.

They also demanded justice for various Muslims who are presently behind bars, including student-activist Gulfisha Fatima and former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan.

The 660 citizens also include writer and activist Farah Naqvi and Muslim Women's Forum member Syeda Hameed, besides Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan founder Aruna Roy and activist Setalvad. PTI UZM ANB ANB

