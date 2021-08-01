Left Menu

Maha: 17 held for gambling in flat

Police on Sunday arrested 17 people, including some businessmen, for gambling after raiding a flat in a posh housing society located in suburban Malad, an official said. Police recovered Rs 34,000, sets of playing cards and other materials.All the accused are residents of suburban Malad, Kandivali and other parts of the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:23 IST
Maha: 17 held for gambling in flat
Police recovered Rs 34,000, sets of playing cards and other materials.

All the accused are residents of suburban Malad, Kandivali and other parts of the city. They are booked under the Gambling Act and later granted bail, the official added.

