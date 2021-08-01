NSCN(IM) calls 12-hr shutdown from Aug 2 midnight

The NSCN (I-M) on Sunday gave a call for a 12-hour shutdown in all Naga-inhabited areas from August 2 midnight to register protest against what it termed as the Government of India’s “silence” on the Framework Agreement signed six years ago. The Isac-Muivah-led Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim or the NSCN (IM) has been holding negotiations with the central government since 1997 and the two sides signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015.

Attempts at bringing about a lasting peace in Nagaland have stalled since June with NSCN(IM) opposing a bid by the central government from stopping it from collecting “taxes” by declaring that taxation is the sovereign right of the government and money collected by Naga groups as “taxes” amounted to extortion.

In a statement, the NSCN(I-M) said, “Six years down the line, there is no positive response yet from the Government of India. The Nagas cannot be taken for a ride in this manner.

“While Naga people appreciate the Government of India for recognising the historical and political rights of the Nagas by signing the Framework Agreement, the matter should not end there. What had been committed should be taken to a logical conclusion.” The Naga group expressed dismay that the Centre was yet to fulfil its commitment to the Naga peace process as made in the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015. Mentioning that there will be a closure of shops and business establishments in all Naga-inhabited areas till August 3 noon, the NSCN(IM) appealed to people, business groups, regional authorities, and civil society organisations to observe the shutdown .

