Left Menu

NSCN(IM) calls 12-hr shutdown from Aug 2 midnight

The NSCN I-M on Sunday gave a call for a 12-hour shutdown in all Naga-inhabited areas from August 2 midnight to register protest against what it termed as the Government of Indias silence on the Framework Agreement signed six years ago.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:23 IST
NSCN(IM) calls 12-hr shutdown from Aug 2 midnight
  • Country:
  • India

The NSCN (I-M) on Sunday gave a call for a 12-hour shutdown in all Naga-inhabited areas from August 2 midnight to register protest against what it termed as the Government of India’s “silence” on the Framework Agreement signed six years ago. The Isac-Muivah-led Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim or the NSCN (IM) has been holding negotiations with the central government since 1997 and the two sides signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015.

Attempts at bringing about a lasting peace in Nagaland have stalled since June with NSCN(IM) opposing a bid by the central government from stopping it from collecting “taxes” by declaring that taxation is the sovereign right of the government and money collected by Naga groups as “taxes” amounted to extortion.

In a statement, the NSCN(I-M) said, “Six years down the line, there is no positive response yet from the Government of India. The Nagas cannot be taken for a ride in this manner.

“While Naga people appreciate the Government of India for recognising the historical and political rights of the Nagas by signing the Framework Agreement, the matter should not end there. What had been committed should be taken to a logical conclusion.” The Naga group expressed dismay that the Centre was yet to fulfil its commitment to the Naga peace process as made in the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015. Mentioning that there will be a closure of shops and business establishments in all Naga-inhabited areas till August 3 noon, the NSCN(IM) appealed to people, business groups, regional authorities, and civil society organisations to observe the shutdown .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021