U.S. says it is confident Iran conducted attack on Israeli-managed tanker

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States is confident that Iran conducted last week's attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman.

Blinken said in a statement there was no justification for the attack, and that the United States is working with partners to consider next steps and with regional governments on an appropriate response.

