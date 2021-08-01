U.S. says it is confident Iran conducted attack on Israeli-managed tanker
01-08-2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States is confident that Iran conducted last week's attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman.
Blinken said in a statement there was no justification for the attack, and that the United States is working with partners to consider next steps and with regional governments on an appropriate response.
