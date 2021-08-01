Left Menu

Woman dies, son injured in roof collapse

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:51 IST
Woman dies, son injured in roof collapse
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died while her 10-year-old son was seriously injured when the thatched roof of their house fell on them following incessant rains on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am in Agresar village when Geeta Yadav (35) and her son were sleeping in the house, Station House Officer of Ramganj police station Manoj Kumar said.

The mother-son duo was buried under the debris of the thatched roof, he said.

While the woman died, her son was rescued in an injured condition, police said, adding he has been hospitalised.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021