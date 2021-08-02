Tunisia's parliament speaker and head of Islamist party transferred to hospital
Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, who is the head of Ennahda Islamist party, was transferred to the military hospital on Sunday, two advisors told Reuters.
Ghannouchi, 80, was infected with COVID-19 last month and spent a week in the military hospital.
