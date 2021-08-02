Left Menu

Tunisia's parliament speaker and head of Islamist party transferred to hospital

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-08-2021 03:21 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, who is the head of Ennahda Islamist party, was transferred to the military hospital on Sunday, two advisors told Reuters.

Ghannouchi, 80, was infected with COVID-19 last month and spent a week in the military hospital.

