U.S. House Democrats seek eviction moratorium extension through Oct. 18
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 06:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend a moratorium on housing evictions through Oct. 18.
The moratorium, related to the coronavirus pandemic, expired at midnight on Saturday. The request was made through a statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top leaders.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- House
- Democratic
- Pelosi
- Nancy
- U.S. House of Representatives
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meeting of Nepal's reinstated lower house set to begin today
15 dead in house collapses as heavy rains pummel Mumbai; local train services suspended
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Thai protesters clash with police near Government House
World News Roundup: Thai police clash with protesters near Government House; UK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID exposure and more