Case registered against BJP MP for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple
A case has been registered against BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika.
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika. Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.
On Sunday, Monika and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident and gathered complete information from the priests On the instructions of the SDM, Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh Bisht has filed a case against MP Kashyap and his friends under Sections 188 and 504 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further probe is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
VHP urges UP, Uttarakhand to rethink cancelling Kanwar Yatra, calls for allowing pilgrimage with COVID protocols
We are open-minded:Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on issue of forging alliance for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Alliance with other parties cannot be ruled out for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Have an open mind on forging alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi
Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi