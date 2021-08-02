Left Menu

Case registered against BJP MP for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple

A case has been registered against BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-08-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 08:29 IST
Case registered against BJP MP for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple
BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika. Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.

On Sunday, Monika and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident and gathered complete information from the priests On the instructions of the SDM, Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh Bisht has filed a case against MP Kashyap and his friends under Sections 188 and 504 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021