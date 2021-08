Case registered against BJP MP for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple

A case has been registered against BJP MP from Aonla, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika. Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.

On Sunday, Monika and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident and gathered complete information from the priests On the instructions of the SDM, Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh Bisht has filed a case against MP Kashyap and his friends under Sections 188 and 504 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

