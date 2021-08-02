Maha: Thane Lok Adalat settles 218 cases amounting to Rs 12.40 cr

A 'Lok Adalat' at the Thane district court in Maharashtra has settled 218 cases and sanctioned compensation to the tune of Rs 12.40 crore for deaths and injuries in various incidents. The Lok Adalat was held on Sunday and in one case, there was a settlement worth Rs 95 lakh between a private insurance company and the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2013, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anil Pansare told reporters. In 174 cases, the settlement was done online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)