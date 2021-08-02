RS Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties to meet at Kharge's residence

Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties are scheduled to meet on Monday at 10.15 am at senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's office to plan a strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties are scheduled to meet on Monday at 10.15 am at senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's office to plan a strategy for the day's proceedings of the House. Meanwhile, CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem today gave a suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Pegasus Project.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. Amidst the fuelled uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 11 AM on August 2. Proceedings of Rajya Sabha were also adjourned for the day amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus snooping and other issues on Friday. The proceedings of Rajya Sabha would now begin at 11 am today. The Upper House was adjourned twice on Friday - first till 12 noon and then again till 2:30 pm.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

