India reports 40,134 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate below 5 pc for 56 consecutive days

India reported 40,134 new cases of COVID-19 and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases currently stands at 3,16,95,958. The death toll has climbed to 4,24,773. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country is 4,13,718.

A total of 36,946 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and 3,08,57,467 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since thirty-six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre, the States and UTs.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 crore. Cumulatively, 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,99,690 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 14,28,984 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46.96 crore (46,96,45,494) tests so far. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.37% and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.81 per cent today. The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 56 consecutive days now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)