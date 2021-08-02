Left Menu

Olympics-Czech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:14 IST
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
The Czech Republic embassy in Tokyo said on Monday it was in a process of "intensive communication" with Japanese authorities concerning a Belarusian athlete and was awaiting their response.

The embassy made the comment in a email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

The Belarus sprinter said she refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

