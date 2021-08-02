Olympics-Czech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete
The Czech Republic embassy in Tokyo said on Monday it was in a process of "intensive communication" with Japanese authorities concerning a Belarusian athlete and was awaiting their response.
The embassy made the comment in a email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.
The Belarus sprinter said she refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.
