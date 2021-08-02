Left Menu

Shooter seeks urgent hearing from SC on plea against his non-inclusion for Tokyo Paralympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:27 IST
Shooter seeks urgent hearing from SC on plea against his non-inclusion for Tokyo Paralympics
  • Country:
  • India

Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma on Monday sought an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court on his plea against non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics games.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter, that the delay in hearing before the Delhi High Court would render his plea seeking inclusion in the Indian contingent for the games would become infructuous.

The CJI said he would see the files and decide.

The Paralympian shooter has challenged an order of the Delhi High Court which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on August 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021