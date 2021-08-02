Left Menu

243 suspects detained, 17 arrested in Jharkhand judge death case

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:36 IST
243 suspects detained, 17 arrested in Jharkhand judge death case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained 243 suspects and arrested 17 persons in connection with the death of judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, besides seizing 250 auto-rickshaws, a senior official said on Monday.

Two police officers were also suspended, including one for making the CCTV footage of the incident public, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Kumar said that 243 persons were taken into custody after raids in different police station areas of the district on Sunday evening.

They are being interrogated, he added.

''Police have also searched 53 hotels of the district and arrested 17 persons in connection with the incident. FIRs have been lodged against them in different police stations,'' he said.

Though the police recovered the autorickshaw that hit the judge when he was out on a morning walk, in a special drive, 250 autorickshaws that had documents irregularities were seized, the officer said.

There are about 16,000 autorickshaws registered with the Transport Department in Dhanbad, sources said.

Sub Inspector Adarsh Kumar was suspended for making the CCTV footage public, Kumar said.

Pathardih police station's officer-in-charge Umesh Manjhi was suspended on Saturday for lodging an FIR about an autorickshaw theft two days after the accident, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday decided to hand over the probe to the CBI.

The Jharkhand government had set up a Special Investigation Team to crack the judge's death case, which triggered a nationwide outrage.

The leaked CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk on Wednesday morning when an auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.

The police had on Thursday arrested two persons, auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his helper, Rahul Verma, in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021